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Metro 2039 has been nominated for a Golden Joystick Award in the “Most Anticipated Game” category

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

The Ukrainian shooter Metro 2039 has been nominated for a Golden Joystick Award in the Most Wanted category. Voting will remain open until October 23.

Metro 2039 has been nominated for a Golden Joystick Award in the “Most Anticipated Game” category

The upcoming Ukrainian shooter Metro 2039, whose release is expected in February next year, from studios 4A Games and Deep Silver has been nominated for a Golden Joystick Awards prize in the "Most Wanted" category. Fans of the series can vote until October 23, reports UNN.

Details

We are proud to have been nominated in the "Most Wanted" category (Most Anticipated Game — ed.) at the Golden Joystick Awards. Metro dwellers, you know what to do

- the statement reads.

You can vote via the link. Voting will end on October 23. 

As the award organizers noted, games scheduled for release after November 11, 2026, may compete for the "Most Anticipated Game" award. This year's "Most Anticipated Game" award focuses on games scheduled for release in 2027 or those with approximate release windows, excluding some well-known games with distant release dates or no specific time frames.

The "Golden Joystick Awards 2026" ceremony was broadcast live on all major platforms on November 11. 

The Ukrainian game will compete for this nomination against such games as "The Witcher 4", "God of War Laufey", "Black Myth: Zhong Kui", "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet", "Fable", "FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION", "KINGDOM HEARTS IV", "Persona 6", "The Expanse: Osiris Reborn", "Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000", "STRANGER THAN HEAVEN", "Tides of Annihilation", "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis", "Resident Evil Veronica", "Alien: Isolation 2", 

"NO LAW", "Stuntman: Hollywood", "ANANTA".

Additional information

The Golden Joystick Awards is an annual video game awards ceremony; it honors the best video games of the year, which were initially voted on by the British public, though today anyone on the Internet can vote for them. As of 2020, the ceremony had been held for 38 years. It is the second-oldest video game awards ceremony after the Arcade Awards.

Recall

In April, the Ukrainian company 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, officially announced Metro 2039 and released a trailer for the game.

4A Games and Deep Silver presented a new trailer for "Metro 2039" at Gamescom 2026.

The shooter "Metro 2039" received the "Best Visuals" award at the annual international video game exhibition Gamescom 2026.

Studio 4A Games and Deep Silver announced the release of the new shooter "Metro 2039" on February 4 next year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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