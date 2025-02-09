Meta announces the exact date of mass layoffs

Meta has sent an internal memo to its employees informing them that layoffs will begin on Monday, February 10. This was reported by Entrepreneur, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Friday, February 07, Meta sent out an internal memo to employees with information about the layoff algorithm, which will affect 5% of 72,000 employees, or about 3,000 people.

In a memo obtained by Business Insider and posted on Meta Workplace's internal forum by Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources, it says that employees who will be laid off based on performance will be notified Monday morning via email - the post says.

According to the publication, within an hour of receiving the email, the dismissed employees will be excluded from the company's systems. The email will also contain information about their severance pay.

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments