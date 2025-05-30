In russia, by the decision of the Kirov District Court of the city of Omsk, memes comparing vladimir putin to adolf hitler have been banned. This was reported by russian " СМИ ", reports UNN.

Details

Montaged photos with "Hitler" mustache and hairstyle, footage from the 2008 Russian comedy "Hitler Kaput!", as well as images from Russian protests, such as "Putler Kaput!", were banned.

The court also banned a page on "стихи.ру" with an image of putin with a revolver to his head and the caption "how to save russia from shame", as well as an image with the caption "The court has begun consideration of the case on the merits. The creature stated that she was innocent."

