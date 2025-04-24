Meeting with Trump in the Oval Office was necessary, but did not bring benefits - Zelensky

$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12202 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 32779 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 48142 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 65770 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 160826 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180057 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253078 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111015 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200149 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62346 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 42904 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 29364 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

April 24, 02:45 PM • 15471 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 20553 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

06:34 PM • 9074 views
"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 85591 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253078 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 146476 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 200149 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 150596 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 20561 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 29370 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 63421 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 93668 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 58644 views
Meeting with Trump in the Oval Office was necessary, but did not bring benefits - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

According to Zelensky, the meeting with Trump was necessary, but turned out to be unsuccessful for both countries. He hopes for further partnership with the United States after the end of the war.

Meeting with Trump in the Oval Office was necessary, but did not bring benefits - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with White House chief Donald Trump in the Oval Office, which ended in a conflict between the two leaders, was necessary to discuss important issues. However, it did not benefit either Ukraine or the United States. This was stated by Zelenskyy himself in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, UNN writes.

Details

"As for our meeting in the Oval Office, I kept repeating that we needed this meeting. We had to talk about important elements," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the meeting in the Oval Office ultimately turned out to be unsuccessful for both Ukraine and the United States.

We had different meetings with President Trump, so I think the meeting in the Oval Office did not help Ukraine, did not help the United States and did not help anyone

- the president stressed.

Trump said it would be difficult to return Crimea24.04.25, 22:55 • 1710 views

He added that he hopes for further partnership with the United States after the end of the war and will have many more conversations with Trump.

"After the end of this war, we count on a strategic partnership, where we have always respected the people of the United States, the choice of the United States and the support that comes from the United States. And that is why I think we will have meetings with President Trump," Zelenskyy stressed.

Addition

US President Donald Trump has stated that he has a "deadline of his own" for a peace agreement with Ukraine. He said this before meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The proportion of those killed in battle in the Ukrainian army is lower than in the Russian army – Zelenskyy24.04.25, 22:13 • 2788 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
