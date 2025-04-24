Meeting with Trump in the Oval Office was necessary, but did not bring benefits - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with White House chief Donald Trump in the Oval Office, which ended in a conflict between the two leaders, was necessary to discuss important issues. However, it did not benefit either Ukraine or the United States. This was stated by Zelenskyy himself in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, UNN writes.

Details

"As for our meeting in the Oval Office, I kept repeating that we needed this meeting. We had to talk about important elements," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the meeting in the Oval Office ultimately turned out to be unsuccessful for both Ukraine and the United States.

We had different meetings with President Trump, so I think the meeting in the Oval Office did not help Ukraine, did not help the United States and did not help anyone - the president stressed.

Trump said it would be difficult to return Crimea

He added that he hopes for further partnership with the United States after the end of the war and will have many more conversations with Trump.

"After the end of this war, we count on a strategic partnership, where we have always respected the people of the United States, the choice of the United States and the support that comes from the United States. And that is why I think we will have meetings with President Trump," Zelenskyy stressed.

Addition

US President Donald Trump has stated that he has a "deadline of his own" for a peace agreement with Ukraine. He said this before meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

