The meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations will be on Monday in Saudi Arabia – Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations will take place on Monday. Saudi Arabia has been chosen as the meeting place.
A meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations is planned for Monday in Saudi Arabia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.
Our side will prepare the objects of civil infrastructure, which in our opinion are civil infrastructure. That is, I do not want there to be a different understanding of what the parties will agree on, or God willing, the parties will agree at the next nearest meeting, which will be held on Monday in Saudi Arabia
Zelenskyy spoke about what the structure of the meeting in Saudi Arabia could be.
There will be our technical teams. I understand that the structure is such that there will be a meeting between Ukraine and America, and then, as the American partners said, America with Russia. Or these will be parallel meetings in one country on one topic
Earlier
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, announced that the Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps to achieve peace.