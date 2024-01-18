Media: In occupied Simferopol, doctors come to ambulances with Ukrainian license plates

In occupied Simferopol, doctors come to ambulance calls with Ukrainian license plates. This is reported by the publication "Holos Kryma", according to UNN.

Allegedly, employees of the Crimean children's hospital wear Ukrainian uniforms and drive cars with Kherson region license plates.

At the same time, judging by the photo, the car has the inscription "Skoraya Pomoshch" in Russian instead of "Ambulance". The vehicles were probably taken from the territories occupied by Russian troops.