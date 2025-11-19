McLaren unveiled its first P47 "wagon" with a V8 hybrid engine to dealers

$42.090.03
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 2206 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2646 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4834 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10639 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8168 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23526 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17282 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28980 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49799 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38844 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 27205 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 20086 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 20997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 25022 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 12536 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4792 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10619 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 46146 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 65263 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 108383 views
McLaren unveiled its first P47 "wagon" with a V8 hybrid engine to dealers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

British supercar manufacturer McLaren showcased its debut five-seater hybrid SUV P47 with a V8 engine to dealers. The car has dimensions comparable to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and a “sculptural and muscular” appearance.

McLaren unveiled its first P47 "wagon" with a V8 hybrid engine to dealers

British supercar manufacturer McLaren has showcased its first "estate car" P47 to dealers, featuring five seats and a hybrid V8 powertrain. This is reported by UNN with reference to Automotive News, Motor1, and Autoblog.

Details

After several years of developing the idea of a sports SUV, British supercar manufacturer McLaren "quietly" unveiled its debut SUV P47. Sources who attended the dealer presentation described a five-seater hybrid with a V8 engine.

Which is a clear signal that McLaren wants this car to drive like a McLaren, even if it's taller and heavier than anything the brand has ever built

- writes autoblog.

Reviewers noted that McLaren's SUV would be roughly comparable in size to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, while having a more muscular appearance.

At the presentation, dealers were shown a clay model standing on massive 24-inch wheels. According to one dealer, the P47 looked "sculptural and muscular."

Performance details remain a secret, but according to insiders, the V8 hybrid setup "hints at serious power."

Given the company's experience with hybrid powertrains, especially in the Artura, the P47 is likely to deliver figures that will put it squarely in exotic territory.

- writes autoblog.

Reviewers are confident that McLaren's new "estate car" should stand out among other hyper-luxury SUVs.

The British company has not yet officially confirmed the release of its first hybrid SUV in November. A new review recalls that newly appointed CEO Nick Collins reported back in September that McLaren was developing a car with "more than two seats," with a clear hint at immediate plans. It is clear that the P47 is a direct answer to this need, adds autoblog.

Addition

The P47 SUV is not the only new model in McLaren's new roadmap. The company is already working on other models, including a hybrid coupe with almost 800 hp, which is expected to be released in 2027.

Recall

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown received £37.3 million (about €43 million) after the team won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship. This was the first time in 26 years, and the total amount of payments to McLaren's management increased to £75 million.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Technology
Trend
Brand
Electricity