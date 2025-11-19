McLaren unveiled its first P47 "wagon" with a V8 hybrid engine to dealers

British supercar manufacturer McLaren has showcased its first "estate car" P47 to dealers, featuring five seats and a hybrid V8 powertrain. This is reported by UNN with reference to Automotive News, Motor1, and Autoblog.

After several years of developing the idea of a sports SUV, British supercar manufacturer McLaren "quietly" unveiled its debut SUV P47. Sources who attended the dealer presentation described a five-seater hybrid with a V8 engine.

Which is a clear signal that McLaren wants this car to drive like a McLaren, even if it's taller and heavier than anything the brand has ever built - writes autoblog.

Reviewers noted that McLaren's SUV would be roughly comparable in size to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, while having a more muscular appearance.

At the presentation, dealers were shown a clay model standing on massive 24-inch wheels. According to one dealer, the P47 looked "sculptural and muscular."

Performance details remain a secret, but according to insiders, the V8 hybrid setup "hints at serious power."

Given the company's experience with hybrid powertrains, especially in the Artura, the P47 is likely to deliver figures that will put it squarely in exotic territory. - writes autoblog.

Reviewers are confident that McLaren's new "estate car" should stand out among other hyper-luxury SUVs.

The British company has not yet officially confirmed the release of its first hybrid SUV in November. A new review recalls that newly appointed CEO Nick Collins reported back in September that McLaren was developing a car with "more than two seats," with a clear hint at immediate plans. It is clear that the P47 is a direct answer to this need, adds autoblog.

The P47 SUV is not the only new model in McLaren's new roadmap. The company is already working on other models, including a hybrid coupe with almost 800 hp, which is expected to be released in 2027.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown received £37.3 million (about €43 million) after the team won the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship. This was the first time in 26 years, and the total amount of payments to McLaren's management increased to £75 million.