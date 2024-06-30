Mayor: Russian attack on Kyiv: emergency services received a call from Obolon district
Kyiv • UNN
Klitschko announced the call of emergency services to the Obolon district of the capital. All units are on their way to the scene.
Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced the call of emergency services to the Obolon district of the capital against the background of air defense operations in Kyiv region, reports UNN.
"Emergency services have been called to the Obolon district of the capital. All units are on their way! Details later," Klitschko wrote.
Earlier it was reported that the air defense forces were working in the Kyiv region.