Mayor: Occupants hit Kharkiv twice with anti-aircraft guns
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv twice with guided aerial bombs, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov said. Explosions were heard in the city, details of the strikes and possible consequences are being clarified.
Russian troops conducted two strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov said on Friday, UNN reports.
"So far, we know of two strikes by KABs on Kharkiv," Mayor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, UNN reported that explosionshad occurred in Kharkiv.