May 22: International Day of Biological Diversity, Sherlock Holmes Day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75436 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105974 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148900 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153062 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249614 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173935 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225494 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45487 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40469 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34516 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58855 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52935 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249614 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224254 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52935 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58855 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112744 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113651 views
Actual
May 22: International Day of Biological Diversity, Sherlock Holmes Day

May 22: International Day of Biological Diversity, Sherlock Holmes Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 136540 views

Today, on May 22, environmental activists and nature lovers in many countries of the world can participate in various events on the occasion of the International Day of Biological Diversity, which on our planet includes bacteria, fungi, plants and animals, and has about nine million different species.

Today, on May 22, environmental activists and nature lovers in many countries of the world can join events on the occasion of the International Day of Biological Diversity, UNN writes.  

The event was founded by the United Nations in honor of the fact that it was on May 22 that the Convention on Biological Diversity was presented at one of the UN conferences. The document was opened for signing in 1992. Ukraine joined the convention in 1994.

Our planet's biodiversity includes bacteria, fungi, plants, and animals, and includes about nine million diverse species. At the same time, only a fifth of them are described by scientists. At the same time, two or three species of living organisms disappear on our planet every hour.

The purpose of today's event is to show that even the smallest organism is extremely important for the integrity of the ecosystem and is an inseparable link in the food chain. And it is only necessary for one small element to disconnect, so that other components of the ecosystem begin to suffer. Today, more than half of all ecological systems on Earth, mainly due to human activity, are used irrationally and are subject to degradation.

Fans of the detective genre can join the celebration of Sherlock Holmes day today, because it was on May 22, 1859 that the "father" of this literary hero, Arthur Conan Doyle, was born.

It is believed that the prototype of Sherlock Holmes was the English surgeon Joseph Bell, who fairly accurately diagnosed his patients, and not least because he carefully asked them about the past, method  and also learned about the occupation and past of patients.

In total, Conan-Doyle wrote 56 short stories and four novellas about the adventures of detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend and loyal assistant doctor John Watson.

An interesting event today is the day of Bitcoin Pizza.

On May 22, 2010, programmer Laszlo Hanech bought two pizzas for 10 thousand bitcoins through the BitcoinTalk forum, which at that time was estimated at about.40.

This transaction is historically important because it was the first documented purchase of a tangible product or service using Bitcoin, setting a precedent for future real transactions using the digital currency.

Cocktail lovers can join Paloma day today. The basis of this Mexican cocktail, which in its homeland competes in popularity with "Margarita" is tequila and grapefruit juice.

Also on May 22, representatives of the Gothic subculture celebrate their unofficial holiday.

The Gothic subculture is a protest against cultural stereotypes, which is expressed through a specific appearance and interest in gothic rock.

Back on May 22, many countries around the world host events on the occasion of World Preeclampsia Day, a potentially life - threatening condition that can occur during pregnancy and is associated with hypertensive disorders.

Preeclampsia occurs in 5-8% of pregnancy cases. However, doctors can not fully determine the causes of its appearance.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Basilisk.

Basilisk was a preacher and had the gift of healing. During the growing persecution of Christians, Basilisk was thrown into prison. One night Basilisk had a vision in which the Lord predicted  his martyrdom. The next day, Basilisk was executed. 

Name days on May 22 are celebrated by Vasily, Vladimir, Pavel, Sofia.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
earthEarth
united-nationsUnited Nations
great-britainGreat Britain
norwayNorway
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising