Maternova met with Kachka and noted his experience in promoting Ukraine's European integration path

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, met with the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka. She wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Pleased to meet Taras Kachka in his new role as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration! He has many years of experience working on the path of EU integration, especially in the field of trade and the Association Agreement - wrote Maternova.

She expressed hope for cooperation in the next stages of Ukraine's European integration process.

Recall

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. New ministers were appointed, including Oleksiy Kuleba, Taras Kachka, and others.