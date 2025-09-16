Match of LeGGends: Derby on the server — an unprecedented showmatch between NAVI and FC "Dynamo" Kyiv

A star-studded team, including legendary commentator Vitalii v1lat Volochai, renowned goalkeeper Denys Boiko, and members of "Lions on a Jeep" Mykola Zyryanov and Valentyn Mikhienko, will cover the showmatch. The online broadcast of Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server will be available on the Twitch channels Maincast and NAVI, YouTube channels "Dynamo" and Maincast, as well as on the OTT platform maincast.tv.

Match of LeGGends is a series of extraordinary showmatches, ideologically driven by the betting brand GGBET, the title sponsor of FC "Dynamo" Kyiv and NAVI. "Derby on the Server" will be the third Match of LeGGends match and the first in which a sports and an esports team will play.

During the showmatch, viewers can expect an unpredictable Counter-Strike 2 game in three formats:

– Classic Map – a "warm-up" where the teams of "CS players" and footballers will play against each other; – Arms Race – everyone plays for themselves, and the result will determine the distribution of players into teams for the final map;

– Mixed Classic Map – the final game where teammates will become rivals. NAVI and "Dynamo" will swap players and form mixed teams DYNAVI and NAVIDY.

Each format will be accompanied by a number of special rules that are atypical for classic Counter-Strike confrontations. They will help balance the forces and make the game even more spectacular. The broadcast starts at 18:00 with a studio inclusion, where Vitalii v1lat Volochai will begin discussing the upcoming game. He will be joined by star guests: goalkeeper, author of the eponymous YouTube project Denys Boiko, commentator and analyst Mykhailo Olsior Zverev, as well as members of "Lions on a Jeep" Mykola Zyryanov and Valentyn Mikhienko. Throughout the broadcast, the studio will connect to the stream to discuss the showmatch and chat with the players. The game, which starts at 18:30, will be commented on by Fedir KvaN Zakharov and Filip Tremba.

Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server is the first showmatch in Ukraine where the best esports and football teams in the country will meet.

21+

Advertisement

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY LEAD TO GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

GGBET operates in accordance with licenses issued on August 23, 2023, pursuant to CRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 of August 8, 2023.