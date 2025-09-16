Match of LeGGends: Derby on the server — an unprecedented showmatch between NAVI and FC "Dynamo" Kyiv

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
12:18 PM • 688 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 9296 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 19056 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 12999 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 20702 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 23430 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 13962 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 29964 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 23070 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 58862 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.8m/s
28%
752mm
Popular news
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 3890 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 11935 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 19463 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 24289 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 7742 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 19063 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 20709 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 23434 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 29967 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 37079 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
China
Italy
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 290 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 41611 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 41036 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 45979 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 51408 views
Actual
Nord Stream
SWIFT
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Truth Social

Match of LeGGends: Derby on the server — an unprecedented showmatch between NAVI and FC "Dynamo" Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

On September 23 at 18:00, players from the Kyiv football club and one of the world's most successful esports organizations will play a match in Counter-Strike 2.

Match of LeGGends: Derby on the server — an unprecedented showmatch between NAVI and FC "Dynamo" Kyiv

A star-studded team, including legendary commentator Vitalii v1lat Volochai, renowned goalkeeper Denys Boiko, and members of "Lions on a Jeep" Mykola Zyryanov and Valentyn Mikhienko, will cover the showmatch. The online broadcast of Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server will be available on the Twitch channels Maincast and NAVI, YouTube channels "Dynamo" and Maincast, as well as on the OTT platform maincast.tv.

Match of LeGGends is a series of extraordinary showmatches, ideologically driven by the betting brand GGBET, the title sponsor of FC "Dynamo" Kyiv and NAVI. "Derby on the Server" will be the third Match of LeGGends match and the first in which a sports and an esports team will play.

During the showmatch, viewers can expect an unpredictable Counter-Strike 2 game in three formats:

– Classic Map – a "warm-up" where the teams of "CS players" and footballers will play against each other; – Arms Race – everyone plays for themselves, and the result will determine the distribution of players into teams for the final map;

– Mixed Classic Map – the final game where teammates will become rivals. NAVI and "Dynamo" will swap players and form mixed teams DYNAVI and NAVIDY.

Each format will be accompanied by a number of special rules that are atypical for classic Counter-Strike confrontations. They will help balance the forces and make the game even more spectacular. The broadcast starts at 18:00 with a studio inclusion, where Vitalii v1lat Volochai will begin discussing the upcoming game. He will be joined by star guests: goalkeeper, author of the eponymous YouTube project Denys Boiko, commentator and analyst Mykhailo Olsior Zverev, as well as members of "Lions on a Jeep" Mykola Zyryanov and Valentyn Mikhienko. Throughout the broadcast, the studio will connect to the stream to discuss the showmatch and chat with the players. The game, which starts at 18:30, will be commented on by Fedir KvaN Zakharov and Filip Tremba.

Match of LeGGends: Derby on the Server is the first showmatch in Ukraine where the best esports and football teams in the country will meet.

21+

Advertisement

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY LEAD TO GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

GGBET operates in accordance with licenses issued on August 23, 2023, pursuant to CRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 of August 8, 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

SportsTechnologies