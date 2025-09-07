Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime

The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically commented on the massive shelling of Ukraine on September 7. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers stated that they carried out a "massive strike with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities for the production, assembly, repair, storage, and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military airbases" in the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

They added that the strikes were carried out on the industrial enterprise "Kyiv-67" on the western outskirts of the capital and the logistics base "STS-GROUP" on the southern outskirts of Kyiv.

At the same time, the occupiers stated that "no strikes were carried out on other objects within Kyiv."

The goals of the strike have been achieved, all designated objects have been hit - the invaders stated in their usual cynical manner.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 dead, including a child. At least 18 people were injured. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed damage to the Ukrainian government building as a result of the night attack.