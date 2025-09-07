Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
September 7, 06:34 AM • 12040 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 21418 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 43359 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 59852 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 88156 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 74700 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 50985 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 55042 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 73121 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36924 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.9m/s
42%
755mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attackSeptember 7, 04:42 AM • 11592 views
Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smokeSeptember 7, 05:02 AM • 13004 views
Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv communitySeptember 7, 05:29 AM • 4588 views
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.September 7, 06:46 AM • 4924 views
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in SviatoshynPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 08:05 AM • 6222 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 88162 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 74704 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 73125 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 52245 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 74808 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhoto08:47 AM • 4446 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 17322 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 50187 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 104967 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 47478 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
James Webb Space Telescope
E-6 Mercury

Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense commented on the massive shelling of Ukraine on September 7, stating that drone production and storage facilities were hit. The occupiers claim that the objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit.

Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime

The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically commented on the massive shelling of Ukraine on September 7. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers stated that they carried out a "massive strike with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities for the production, assembly, repair, storage, and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military airbases" in the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

They added that the strikes were carried out on the industrial enterprise "Kyiv-67" on the western outskirts of the capital and the logistics base "STS-GROUP" on the southern outskirts of Kyiv.

At the same time, the occupiers stated that "no strikes were carried out on other objects within Kyiv."

The goals of the strike have been achieved, all designated objects have been hit

- the invaders stated in their usual cynical manner.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 dead, including a child. At least 18 people were injured. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed damage to the Ukrainian government building as a result of the night attack.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Fake news
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Kyiv