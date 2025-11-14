Mass dumping of cattle bones discovered in Kharkiv region: locals complain about the stench, and law enforcement is looking for those involved

$42.060.03
01:30 PM • 32 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 768 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4410 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 7676 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34858 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 24399 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 28674 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 53886 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98438 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131901 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a child
November 14, 03:34 AM
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGS
November 14, 04:03 AM
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescued
November 14, 04:13 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reported
November 14, 06:10 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27
November 14, 07:19 AM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
01:27 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4462 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
12:13 PM
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34880 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
November 13, 02:40 PM
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 269074 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Herman Halushchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Yurii Ihnat
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
London
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
01:27 PM
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
01:14 PM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
09:46 AM
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
November 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
November 12, 04:40 PM
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

Mass dumping of cattle bones discovered in Kharkiv region: locals complain about the stench, and law enforcement is looking for those involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

A mass dumping of cattle bones was discovered near the village of Merlo in the Kharkiv region, causing a strong stench and concern among local residents. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of land pollution, and those involved are being identified.

Mass dumping of cattle bones discovered in Kharkiv region: locals complain about the stench, and law enforcement is looking for those involved

In the Kharkiv region, near the village of Merlo, a mass dumping of cattle bones was discovered, and local residents complained of a strong stench. Law enforcement officers are identifying the enterprise or individuals involved in the illegal dumping of animal remains. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement, a mass dumping of cattle bones was discovered on an open plot of land near the village of Merlo, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.

Local residents report a strong stench. People are concerned about possible environmental consequences.

An inspection was carried out at the scene. In the near future, specialists from the State Food and Consumer Service will begin work to eliminate the consequences of this illegal "cemetery."

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of land pollution (Part 1 of Article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are identifying the enterprise or individuals involved in the illegal dumping of animal remains.

Turbidity and white substance in the Merlo River in Kharkiv region: investigation into the source of pollution launched28.10.25, 16:02 • 2741 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Animals
Kharkiv Oblast