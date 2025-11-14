Mass dumping of cattle bones discovered in Kharkiv region: locals complain about the stench, and law enforcement is looking for those involved

In the Kharkiv region, near the village of Merlo, a mass dumping of cattle bones was discovered, and local residents complained of a strong stench. Law enforcement officers are identifying the enterprise or individuals involved in the illegal dumping of animal remains. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

According to law enforcement, a mass dumping of cattle bones was discovered on an open plot of land near the village of Merlo, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.

Local residents report a strong stench. People are concerned about possible environmental consequences.

An inspection was carried out at the scene. In the near future, specialists from the State Food and Consumer Service will begin work to eliminate the consequences of this illegal "cemetery."

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of land pollution (Part 1 of Article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).