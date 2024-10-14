Mariupol exposes money laundering scheme for “reconstruction” of the city
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers are imitating the repair of houses in Mariupol, but are actually laundering money. Local collaborators hire contractors to create the appearance of work, and propagandists shoot fake videos about the city's “prosperity.
A campaign to demonstrate the "restoration" of the city destroyed by terrorists continues in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
However, the reality shows otherwise: the houses that were supposedly repaired, such as the one at 17 Mezheva Street, show cracks in the load-bearing walls after "major repairs" carried out by hostile contractors. The real repairs never took place, and the funds allocated for the restoration disappeared without a trace.
Local collaborators have launched a scheme that allows them to launder Kremlin money for the "reconstruction" of bombed-out Mariupol. Contractors are hired through shell companies to create the appearance of work. At the same time, propagandists shoot videos showing illusory prosperity in the city.
