March 4: Birthday of the microphone, Tennis Day

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15939 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50426 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40105 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205458 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186030 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175084 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220549 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249126 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154928 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371594 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12670 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 50426 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205458 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167438 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186030 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10488 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19603 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20242 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33736 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41587 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

March 4: Birthday of the microphone, Tennis Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25937 views

Today, on March 4, professional performers and singing enthusiasts around the world celebrate the birthday of the microphone. It was on March 4, 1877, that American inventor Emil Berliner patented the world's first microphone.

March 4: Birthday of the microphone, Tennis Day

Today, on March 4, professional performers and singing enthusiasts around the world celebrate the birthday of the microphone, UNN reports.

It was on March 4, 1877, that American inventor Emil Berliner patented the world's first microphone.

Interestingly, the year before, another American inventor, Alexander Bell, presented his prototype microphone, but decided not to continue improving his device.

Berliner's microphone  was made on carbon rods and this "carbon microphone" was used for recording and performing music for a quarter of a century. In 1942, the ribbon microphone was invented in America, and later the condenser microphone. The microphone went through many stages of improvement until we saw it in the 21st century as familiar and convenient.

Today, engineers are using the properties and vibrations of locust ears and mosquito antennas to create very sensitive microphones.

All sports fans can join the World Tennis Day today.

It is believed that tennis originated in monasteries in northern France in the twelfth century. Initially, tennis was played on an hourglass-shaped court.

Before tennis players started using rackets, people hit the ball with the palm of their hand through the net.

Prototypes of modern rackets were first used in the sixteenth century. Yellow tennis balls were first used in 1986. Until then, they were white.

Despite the difficult situation due to Russian aggression, Ukraine is experiencing a real boom in women's tennis, with nine Ukrainian athletes ranked in the top 200 in the world.

Today you can still join the World Engineering Day. This event was created by a UN resolution that proclaimed 17 goals for continuous and sustainable development in the areas of economy, social relations, environmental stability, and world peace. It is difficult to overestimate the importance of engineering in achieving these goals, as it is the representatives of this profession who are able to implement the necessary systematic and technological solutions

Energy, water resources, the system of towns and villages, and the fight against natural disasters and emergencies are just a small list of the areas of human activity that need to be addressed.

Also, on March 4, many countries around the world celebrate World Obesity Day.

According to statistics, about 30% of the world's population is overweight.

Overweight increases the risk of developing blood vessels and heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and musculoskeletal disorders

Every year, up to three million people die from diseases caused by obesity.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Gerasimus of Jordan.

According to legend, Gerasim was born in Lycia into a wealthy family, and from a young age he decided to devote his life to serving the Lord.

Gerasym made a pilgrimage to Palestine, lived as a hermit in the desert for a long time, and later founded a monastery.

For his humility and devotion, he received the gift of prophecy from the Lord.

Gerasym, Danylo, Heorhii, Yurii, and Yuliia celebrate their name days on March 4.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90