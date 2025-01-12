Manipulation: a fake video with American hosts about Ukrainian refugees is being circulated online

A fake video in which the hosts of an American TV channel allegedly mock Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw is gaining popularity on social media. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI, according to UNN.

Details

The video shows a queue with only one man visible, and the hosts' comments appear to be mocking the situation.

However, this information turned out to be manipulated. The video is a montage created by combining two separate fragments. The first fragment is indeed about Ukrainian refugees, but the second is a joke by the hosts of the American TV channel Local 12 about a nursing home. This can be checked on the original recording of the broadcast, where the relevant fragment begins at 3:18 minutes.

This montage was created to evoke negative emotions and sow distrust between Ukrainians and Americans. The video is being spread under false headlines, although the joke of the hosts has nothing to do with the situation with refugees.

Experts urge users to check information before sharing it to avoid spreading fakes and misinformation.

russian federation spreads fake about elite apartments of Azov commanders paid for by Ukrainians