“Manchester City” found guilty of financial wrongdoing – media

Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

England's "Manchester City" have been found guilty on almost all charges of breaching the financial rules of the English Premier League. The Athletic reports this, as cited by UNN.

"Manchester City" have been found guilty on almost all charges related to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. A decision on sanctions has not yet been made, all options remain open, and "City" are expected to appeal - the publication writes.

According to sources familiar with the case, "City" have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges.

A representative of "Manchester City" told The Athletic: "The Premier League process is ongoing, with important stages still to be completed, and all of this is taking place under strict confidentiality. Therefore, the position of Manchester City FC remains unchanged, in accordance with the club's statement from February 2023.

The first charges against the club were brought in February 2023 following a four-year investigation.

For eight years, the club diligently followed the proper procedures, on the understanding that the Premier League's board and executive committee would act as an independent, impartial and fair regulator, free from partisan influence - the club's statement said.

"The Citizens" were charged following an investigation into alleged violations during the period from 2009 to 2018, and the case was referred to an independent commission to issue a ruling on the charges. The investigation began after the German newspaper "Der Spiegel" published stolen financial documents belonging to "Manchester City" in November 2018.

The club was charged by the Premier League with failing to provide accurate financial information and data on payments to players and coaches, as well as with breaching UEFA's financial fair play (FFP) rules and the league's own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). The club has always denied these allegations.

Among the sanctions that may be imposed on "the Citizens" are: a deduction of 40 to 60 points, a fine and restrictions on player registration, expulsion from the top division, and the stripping of championship titles.

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