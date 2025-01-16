ukenru
Managers of Ukrainian companies predict salary growth - NBU

Managers of Ukrainian companies predict salary growth - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26266 views

Managers of Ukrainian companies expect labor costs to increase by up to 56.5% in the next 12 months. The largest growth is expected in the manufacturing industry and medium-sized enterprises.

Managers of Ukrainian enterprises predict salary growth in the next 12 months. This is stated in the NBU report "Business Expectations of Ukrainian Enterprises", UNN reports.

Respondents' estimates of future labor costs per employee have increased: the balance of responses is 56.5% (in the third quarter of 2024 - 52.9%) 

- the survey says.

It is noted that expectations are high:

by type of economic activity - for processing industry enterprises;

medium-sized enterprises in terms of size;

by type of activity - for companies that carry out only export operations;

by region - at enterprises in Zhytomyr region.

The lowest expectations:

by type of economic activity - for extractive industry enterprises;

by size - for small enterprises;

by line of business - for companies operating exclusively in the domestic market;

by region - enterprises in Kirovograd and Sumy regions.

Recall

The average salary of employees of central executive authorities in November 2024 reached 62 thousand hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising