Man shot dead near lake in Rivne region: special operation launched, shooter wanted

A special police operation has been launched in Rivne region , and a man who shot a man with an assault rifle near a lake and may be armed is being sought, the Rivne regional police department said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, on June 30, at about 20:30, a 45-year-old resident of the village of Zarichne reported to the special line 102 that near the village of Vovchytsi, near a local lake, a 54-year-old fellow villager shot a 35-year-old resident of the village of Sernyky," the police said.

A police investigative team and a forensic laboratory arrived at the scene.

"It is known that the men had been in hostile relations for a long time. During the next conflict, a 54-year-old resident of Zarichne made several shots from an assault rifle in the direction of the 35-year-old man. According to witnesses, the shooter was intoxicated. After the crime, he fled in a white Renault Master," the police said.

Eyewitnesses took the victim to the hospital in their own car, but doctors reportedly only pronounced the 35-year-old resident of the village of Sernyky dead.

Investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

"A special police operation has been launched in the region, in accordance with the order of the head of the Main Department. The attacker may be carrying a weapon," the police said.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the location of the offender and appealing to citizens: if you know any information about the crime, call the police.

