In the capital of Guinea, Conakry, the inauguration ceremony of Mamady Doumbouya took place. The former leader of the military junta was sworn in as president for a seven-year term, marking the country's formal return to constitutional order after the 2021 coup. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

41-year-old Doumbouya, a former special forces commander, took over the country as a result of a coup, overthrowing then-President Alpha Condé. At the end of 2025, he won the elections by a huge margin, beating eight rivals. It is worth noting that key opposition figures were not allowed to participate in the race.

The ceremony was attended by leaders of several African states, including the presidents of Rwanda, Gabon, Gambia, and Mali.

Priorities for the new term

In his inaugural speech, Doumbouya emphasized the importance of building a transparent state system and supporting women's rights.

We will create strong, reliable institutions dedicated exclusively to serving the common good. This term is dedicated to women, because there can be no sustainable development without the full participation of women – stated Mamady Doumbouya.

Economic significance

Guinea remains a key player in the global metals market as the largest exporter of bauxite. In addition, the "Simandou" deposit is located in the country – one of the world's largest iron ore deposits, which is being developed jointly with "Rio Tinto Plc" and Chinese consortia.

