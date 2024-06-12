Malyuska: we clearly understand that Russia cannot be stopped by a legal document

Ukraine clearly understands that Russia cannot be stopped by a legal document, so the Peace Formula is not just about signing a final document with "nice words," but about certain guarantees and mechanisms to ensure that the war does not happen again. This was stated by Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska in an interview published on the YouTube channel "No one will watch this," an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The minister said that the document that will formalize the end of the war under the Peace Formula will be different from previous documents that Ukraine and Russia have ever signed.

"From a legal point of view, the document that will formalize the end of the war under the Peace Formula, if it happens, will be different from the previous documents that Ukraine has ever signed with Russia, from one point of view. From another point of view, we understand that a legal document alone will never be a guarantee of security from Russia. a number of other measures are needed, including increasing the defense capability of our state," Malyuska said.

He noted that the more detailed Ukraine agrees with the international community on what the world and Ukraine will look like after the war, the better, because uncertainty creates holes in interpretation, as happened with the Budapest Memorandum, "when we were told that it was a memorandum, it was not serious.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidencethat Ukraine will end the war in the interests of the country and in the interests of the whole of Europe on terms that are understandable to anyone.

Switzerland is hosting this weekend's Peace Summit in Ukraine. The country saidthat 90 countries and organizations have registered for the event.

In May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the main issues to be discussed during the Peace Summit in Switzerland include the possibility of an "all-for-all" exchange, the return of abducted children and deported Ukrainians to Ukraine, and nuclear safety.