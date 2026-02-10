$43.030.02
Main roads in Ukraine are passable, but icy in places - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

Passage is ensured on state roads in Ukraine, but icy conditions are observed in some places. Road organizations are treating the pavement with anti-icing materials.

Main roads in Ukraine are passable, but icy in places - road workers

Travel on state roads in Ukraine is ensured, black ice is observed in some places, the Restoration Agency reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Travel on all sections of state roads is ensured

- reported road workers.

Details

As stated, today, February 10, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, there is no precipitation in most of Ukraine. Only in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, light wet snow and rain are expected, with ice in places. Black ice is observed on roads in some places.

On mountain pass sections of roads in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, according to the report, light snow and fog are observed in places. Road organizations are constantly monitoring and preventively treating the surface.

On certain sections of state roads, road organizations are carrying out work to treat the surface with anti-icing materials on bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections.

