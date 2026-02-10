Main roads in Ukraine are passable, but icy in places - road workers

Travel on state roads in Ukraine is ensured, black ice is observed in some places, the Restoration Agency reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, today, February 10, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, there is no precipitation in most of Ukraine. Only in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, light wet snow and rain are expected, with ice in places. Black ice is observed on roads in some places.

On mountain pass sections of roads in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, according to the report, light snow and fog are observed in places. Road organizations are constantly monitoring and preventively treating the surface.

On certain sections of state roads, road organizations are carrying out work to treat the surface with anti-icing materials on bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections.

