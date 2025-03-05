Macron will address the nation regarding "times of great uncertainty"
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron announced an address to the nation on Wednesday evening due to "times of great uncertainty." The speech will take place on the eve of the EU summit on support for Ukraine and the defense of the European Union.
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the citizens of the country on Wednesday at 8:00 PM local time. He wrote this on his page on social media X, reports UNN.
Dear compatriots. In this time of great uncertainty, as the world faces the greatest challenges, I will address you this evening,
As noted by Reuters, the address will take place before the EU summit, which will discuss both support for Ukraine and the strengthening of the European Union's defense capabilities.
Recall
The leaders of Ukraine, France, and Britain may visit the USA next week to present a joint position on the peace plan. The plan includes a ceasefire and the possible deployment of peacekeeping forces.