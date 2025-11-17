Macron: everything is ready to move to a truce, but Russia continues the war

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that recent months have been aimed at achieving a truce, but Russia continues to wage war. He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in France on Monday, according to an UNN correspondent.

Details

The French President emphasized that all necessary steps have been taken in recent months to move towards a truce.

"All efforts of recent months, everything is ready to move to a truce," Macron said.

He noted that it is Russia that is preventing the transition to a peace process, as it continues the war.

"Only Russia continues the war," Macron stressed.

Macron concluded that France remains committed to finding ways to end hostilities.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment. This agreement is aimed at strengthening Ukraine.