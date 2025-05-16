Macron considers it "unacceptable" that Russia is again ignoring the call for a ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron considers it "unacceptable" that Russia is once again ignoring the call for a ceasefire, writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

"It is unacceptable for the second time that Russia, President [Vladimir] Putin, did not respond to the requests [for a ceasefire] made by the Americans, supported by Ukraine and the Europeans," the French President said after a joint telephone conversation with European colleagues Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, Donald Tusk with the American President.

"We just had a discussion with President Trump from Albania. President Putin was again unable to respond to the offer of an unconditional ceasefire made by the Americans and supported by Ukraine and the Europeans. By refusing a ceasefire and dialogue with Ukraine, Russia demonstrates that it does not want peace and is trying to buy time by continuing the war," Macron added in X.

According to him, "in this context, when the European political community is gathering at a summit in Tirana, we will continue to coordinate with our European partners, the United States and a coalition of the willing to determine a coordinated response."

Starmer: Europe discussed the developments at today's talks with Trump, Russia's position is unacceptable