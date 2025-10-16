Machine operators, tractor drivers, and boiler operators: 873 women in Ukraine are mastering male professions
Kyiv • UNN
The State Employment Service is implementing a project within which 873 Ukrainian women are mastering traditionally male professions. The greatest interest was shown in the professions of machine operator, tractor driver, and boiler operator.
The State Employment Service is implementing an experimental project within which 873 Ukrainian women are already mastering professions traditionally considered male. The greatest interest among participants was in the professions of woodworking machine operator - 286 applications, tractor driver - 164, and boiler operator - 168, reports UNN with reference to the State Employment Service.
Details
According to the State Employment Service, the project creates new opportunities for both employers and women. Businesses receive trained specialists in areas where there is a shortage of personnel, and women get the opportunity to acquire an in-demand profession and guaranteed employment.
Employers have already submitted 464 applications with employment offers and are waiting for new specialists. Women are confidently mastering new professions: 416 have already completed their training, of which 319 have been successfully employed. Another 457 continue to acquire new knowledge and skills. The greatest interest among participants was in the professions of woodworking machine operator - 286 applications, tractor driver - 164, and boiler operator - 168. Among the in-demand professions are also forklift driver, trolleybus driver, and repair mechanic
The program allows women to master 31 professions that belong to the category of traditionally male professions and are in high demand among employers. The leaders in the number of women referred for training were five regions: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Volyn.
