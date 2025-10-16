$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 22577 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 34977 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 57024 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
October 16, 06:35 AM • 20637 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 37813 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 29758 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25139 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 35092 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM • 55202 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Machine operators, tractor drivers, and boiler operators: 873 women in Ukraine are mastering male professions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The State Employment Service is implementing a project within which 873 Ukrainian women are mastering traditionally male professions. The greatest interest was shown in the professions of machine operator, tractor driver, and boiler operator.

Machine operators, tractor drivers, and boiler operators: 873 women in Ukraine are mastering male professions

The State Employment Service is implementing an experimental project within which 873 Ukrainian women are already mastering professions traditionally considered male. The greatest interest among participants was in the professions of woodworking machine operator - 286 applications, tractor driver - 164, and boiler operator - 168, reports UNN with reference to the State Employment Service.

Details

According to the State Employment Service, the project creates new opportunities for both employers and women. Businesses receive trained specialists in areas where there is a shortage of personnel, and women get the opportunity to acquire an in-demand profession and guaranteed employment. 

Employers have already submitted 464 applications with employment offers and are waiting for new specialists. Women are confidently mastering new professions: 416 have already completed their training, of which 319 have been successfully employed. Another 457 continue to acquire new knowledge and skills. The greatest interest among participants was in the professions of woodworking machine operator - 286 applications, tractor driver - 164, and boiler operator - 168. Among the in-demand professions are also forklift driver, trolleybus driver, and repair mechanic 

- the message says.

The program allows women to master 31 professions that belong to the category of traditionally male professions and are in high demand among employers. The leaders in the number of women referred for training were five regions: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Volyn.

From electricians to waiters: Employment Service names top scarce professions in Ukraine26.09.25, 10:59 • 2711 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Rivne Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast