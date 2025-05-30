$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 3020 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10543 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9414 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25218 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36759 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24980 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27187 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150210 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163601 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141010 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusives
Lviv lyceum students danced to Morgenstern's songs, police intervened: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

A scandal erupted in a Lviv lyceum: students danced to songs by Russian performer Morgenstern. The police filed reports against the parents for failure to fulfill their duties.

Lviv lyceum students danced to Morgenstern's songs, police intervened: what is known

Local Telegram channels in Lviv began circulating a video of high school students dancing and singing to songs by Russian artist Morgenstern. The recording of the "mini-concert," presumably in the school's restroom, caused outrage among social media users, and law enforcement officials dealt with the parents, reports the UNN correspondent.

Details

In particular, a former student of the lyceum, now a serviceman of the Nachtigal battalion, Ihor Sholtys, reacted to the incident and mentioned the defenders of Ukraine who studied with him at this institution and died in the war unleashed by Russia.

"Music from Moscow freely lives in my native 93rd school in Lviv. In this school, I sat at the same desk with Taras Syvenky, and in the neighboring class, Andriy Rybak was also cheating on tests. Roman Potishko studied a year older, and Yura Ruf graduated from the 93rd a decade before us. "Syvyi", "Rybak", "Pashtet" and "Ruf" have already died defending the walls of this school," Sholtys wrote.

"They never knew that Russia is much closer than we all think. "Deep gratitude" to the connoisseurs of such content. Your listens purchased the weapons that killed all my friends," Ihor Sholtys emphasized.

Nearly 500 comments have gathered under the shared post, where outraged subscribers condemn the behavior of children and accuse parents who have not explained to minors that supporting the culture of the aggressor country during the war is wrong.

One user, Daria, called such behavior complete intellectual degradation. "These "children" who sing along to Russian performers are not just mindless – they are dangerous in their stupidity. Their "so what" is moral desertion. It is cynicism wrapped in a stupid melody and TikTok effects. It is contempt for our dead, for our soldiers, for the country (not about the government and leadership), which is held on blood and courage. This is complete intellectual degradation…", she noted.

User Orest suggested that minors might have been paid for singing on camera.

"That's why Rashka involves children in this, promising them big money for something they can provoke. Frankly, our children are selling themselves for rubles," Orest wrote.

And user Natalia told about her 4-year-old granddaughter who knows that Russian cartoons should not be watched.

"My 4-year-old granddaughter went with her mother to the library, there was a cartoon about Masha on the screen, and she explained to the aunt that such a cartoon should not be watched because it is Russian, thus they earn money for rockets that then fly at us...So someone should explain this to these children," Natalia said.

According to local media, the police are investigating the incident.

What law enforcement says

In a comment to UNN, the spokeswoman for the patrol police in the Lviv region, Kateryna Em, confirmed that inspectors of the educational security service did indeed respond to the event.

"Children publicly and deliberately shouted profanity and performed excerpts from songs by a Russian artist that contain profanity, immoral content, and promote behavior unacceptable to society. All parents of the participants in this event were summoned to the educational institution, where inspectors drew up protocols against them for failing to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing of their children," Kateryna Em noted.

Listening to Russian music and blocking traffic in Kyiv: participants of the scandalous videos have been identified, police are working with them

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv
