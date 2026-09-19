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Luxembourg Airport resumes operations after drones were spotted overhead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Luxembourg Airport resumed flights after a temporary closure due to unauthorized drones. Passengers were warned of possible flight delays.

Luxembourg Airport resumes operations after drones were spotted overhead

Luxembourg’s only airport is gradually resuming operations after drones were detected above it on Friday, September 18. This was reported by the airport’s press service, according to UNN

Details 

 Flights at Luxembourg Airport have resumed after a temporary suspension that took place on the evening of Friday, September 18, 2026, due to the detection of unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles near the airfield and subsequently directly above it

- the statement said. 

The temporary suspension of flights was introduced as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, airline crews, airport staff, and aircraft.

 Luxembourg Airport continues to closely monitor the situation in cooperation with the relevant authorities, air traffic control services, airlines, and operational partners. Following the resumption of operations, some delays and disruptions may persist as airlines and airport partners work to restore the normal flight schedule. Passengers are advised to check the current status of their flight directly with their airline before departing for the airport

- the airport added. 

We remind you 

In Poland, on the morning of September 18, the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin halted operations due to russia’s attacks on Ukraine.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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