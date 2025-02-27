lukashenko announces his visit to russia and talks with putin

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44347 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87554 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114704 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106850 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149803 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120234 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135954 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134000 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127710 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25212 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119558 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47505 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119558 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149803 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193116 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193468 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123690 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125839 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155548 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135986 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143430 views
lukashenko announces his visit to russia and talks with putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17490 views

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus has announced a planned meeting with Putin in Moscow in a week's time. They will discuss the agreement between the US and Ukraine on rare earth metals, which may “alarm” Russia.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that in a week he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Lukashenko believes that the agreement between the United States and Ukraine on rare earth metals may be alarming for Russia. He said this in an interview with American blogger Mario Naufal, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The Belarusian president was asked whether the topic of a future agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth metals was discussed during his recent contacts with Putin.

Just in general, about the conversation with Trump, about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, and about rare earth materials. Because in a week we will meet with him in Moscow, and we will talk in great detail and in detail on all issues. We referred to this on the phone, that we will meet and discuss all the issues in detail

- Lukashenko said.

He also claims that no one will solve the issue of Ukraine without Ukraine.

According to Lukashenko, during his recent contacts with Putin, the Russian dictator confirmed his readiness to negotiate a settlement to the situation in Ukraine, including with the Ukrainian side.

In addition, Lukashenko commented on the upcoming agreement between the US and Ukraine on rare earth metals.

As for these rare earth materials, I raised the issue (in a conversation with Putin - ed.), saying that it's strange that the Americans are demanding that Ukraine give them the most important thing they have. And I told Putin my position in this way

- the politician noted.

He claims that Putin told him that "the Americans are breaking down the open door, they have everything in Russia, we can negotiate and work with them." And then he publicly announced it," Lukashenko said.

Putin wants to offer the US cooperation in mining rare earth metals in the occupied Donbas24.02.25, 21:02 • 69696 views

lukashenko believes that the agreement between the us and ukraine on rare earth metals can and most likely will alarm russia.

"I think so. I have not discussed these issues with Russia and Putin. We will discuss this issue. But most likely, it may be alarming if Russia feels that these agreements will go beyond economic relations. If it is a pure economy, not connected to the military-industrial complex, weapons, armed forces, why not? Russia will work calmly," the Belarusian dictator said.

Putin's task is to try to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine - DIU23.02.25, 14:00 • 85235 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

