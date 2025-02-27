lukashenko announces his visit to russia and talks with putin

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that in a week he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Lukashenko believes that the agreement between the United States and Ukraine on rare earth metals may be alarming for Russia. He said this in an interview with American blogger Mario Naufal, a UNN correspondent reports.

The Belarusian president was asked whether the topic of a future agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth metals was discussed during his recent contacts with Putin.

Just in general, about the conversation with Trump, about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, and about rare earth materials. Because in a week we will meet with him in Moscow, and we will talk in great detail and in detail on all issues. We referred to this on the phone, that we will meet and discuss all the issues in detail - Lukashenko said.

He also claims that no one will solve the issue of Ukraine without Ukraine.

According to Lukashenko, during his recent contacts with Putin, the Russian dictator confirmed his readiness to negotiate a settlement to the situation in Ukraine, including with the Ukrainian side.

In addition, Lukashenko commented on the upcoming agreement between the US and Ukraine on rare earth metals.

As for these rare earth materials, I raised the issue (in a conversation with Putin - ed.), saying that it's strange that the Americans are demanding that Ukraine give them the most important thing they have. And I told Putin my position in this way - the politician noted.

He claims that Putin told him that "the Americans are breaking down the open door, they have everything in Russia, we can negotiate and work with them." And then he publicly announced it," Lukashenko said.

lukashenko believes that the agreement between the us and ukraine on rare earth metals can and most likely will alarm russia.

"I think so. I have not discussed these issues with Russia and Putin. We will discuss this issue. But most likely, it may be alarming if Russia feels that these agreements will go beyond economic relations. If it is a pure economy, not connected to the military-industrial complex, weapons, armed forces, why not? Russia will work calmly," the Belarusian dictator said.

