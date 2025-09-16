Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international law

$41.280.03
05:38 PM • 20554 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 26057 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 23352 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 27868 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 30129 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 60830 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 38149 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33297 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36750 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59239 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhotoSeptember 15, 02:15 PM • 16395 views
Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case detailsSeptember 15, 03:01 PM • 8002 views
The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,20905:55 PM • 6320 views
Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war06:37 PM • 9150 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 5836 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 5922 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 37608 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 41385 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 60830 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 36171 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Zaporizhzhia
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 27714 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 28061 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 33996 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 39995 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 89626 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
TikTok
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called Lukashenka's meeting with the representative of the occupation administration of Kherson region a gross violation of international law. Ukraine reserves the right to an adequate response, including strengthening sanctions.

Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international law

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the meeting between Oleksandr Lukashenka and a representative of the Russian occupation administration of the Kherson region is a gross violation of international law and a disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the MFA's post.

Details

As the ministry emphasized, not only the fact of the negotiations in Minsk is shameful, but also Lukashenka's statements about the occupied part of the Kherson region as a "new region of Russia."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that any agreements with the occupation regimes are null and void and will lead exclusively to negative consequences for Belarus. Ukraine reserves the right to an adequate response, including by strengthening sanctions and international isolation of the Belarusian regime.

Addition

On September 15, in Minsk, Lukashenka met with collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, who heads the occupation administration of part of the Kherson region.

He stated Belarus's readiness to cooperate in the agricultural sector, mechanical engineering, and trade with the occupied region. In addition, he emphasized that he allegedly knows "how important this region is for Putin and how much money is being invested in it."

Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)27.08.25, 01:43 • 13319 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine