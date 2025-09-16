Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international law

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the meeting between Oleksandr Lukashenka and a representative of the Russian occupation administration of the Kherson region is a gross violation of international law and a disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the MFA's post.

As the ministry emphasized, not only the fact of the negotiations in Minsk is shameful, but also Lukashenka's statements about the occupied part of the Kherson region as a "new region of Russia."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that any agreements with the occupation regimes are null and void and will lead exclusively to negative consequences for Belarus. Ukraine reserves the right to an adequate response, including by strengthening sanctions and international isolation of the Belarusian regime.

On September 15, in Minsk, Lukashenka met with collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, who heads the occupation administration of part of the Kherson region.

He stated Belarus's readiness to cooperate in the agricultural sector, mechanical engineering, and trade with the occupied region. In addition, he emphasized that he allegedly knows "how important this region is for Putin and how much money is being invested in it."

