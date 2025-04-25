Ombudsman: 40% of wastewater disposal networks in Ukraine require complete replacement - the situation is critical

Almost half of the centralized sewage networks in Ukraine are in extremely worn condition and need to be completely replaced. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the presentation of the Special Report, reports UNN.

Details

First of all, I want to draw attention to the critical condition of centralized sewage systems in Ukraine. The situation is as follows according to our expert analysis. 30% of the networks have already worked out their resource and exhausted their service life. 40% are so worn out that they need to be completely replaced. Frequent accidents on them have become the norm. Practically 50% of pumping stations, 55% of treatment facilities do not meet modern requirements, they need either major reconstruction or immediate equipment renewal - said the Ombudsman.

Lubinets stressed that without large-scale funding for modernization, the situation will only worsen:

If we do not allocate funds, then in the future the problems will only become bigger and bigger. It's like a snowball that accumulates. In fact, we are now running in circles - said the Ombudsman

Water supply problems in occupied Donetsk are worsening, water will be supplied once every three days - Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

Let us remind you

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, recently stated that Ukraine has problems with the availability of water resources, especially against the background of the war, when many water supply systems were destroyed. According to her, the Ministry of Environment plans to monitor water resources according to European standards.