Ombudsman: 40% of wastewater disposal networks in Ukraine require complete replacement - the situation is critical

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast
09:10 AM • 5268 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 13656 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 38941 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 41850 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 81265 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 79129 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 91777 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 179384 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 186504 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 277610 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
2m/s
43%
746 mm
Popular news

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 22890 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 27010 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

April 25, 02:50 AM • 32656 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 28238 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 17167 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 38916 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 109837 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 277594 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 167650 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 219752 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 17224 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 31874 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 39693 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 71550 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 101113 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Ombudsman: 40% of wastewater disposal networks in Ukraine require complete replacement - the situation is critical

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2728 views

According to the ombudsman, 40% of wastewater disposal networks are worn out to the extent that they require complete replacement. The situation is critical, as 30% of the networks have already exhausted their resource.

Ombudsman: 40% of wastewater disposal networks in Ukraine require complete replacement - the situation is critical

Almost half of the centralized sewage networks in Ukraine are in extremely worn condition and need to be completely replaced. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the presentation of the Special Report, reports UNN.

Details 

First of all, I want to draw attention to the critical condition of centralized sewage systems in Ukraine. The situation is as follows according to our expert analysis. 30% of the networks have already worked out their resource and exhausted their service life. 40% are so worn out that they need to be completely replaced. Frequent accidents on them have become the norm. Practically 50% of pumping stations, 55% of treatment facilities do not meet modern requirements, they need either major reconstruction or immediate equipment renewal

- said the Ombudsman.

Lubinets stressed that without large-scale funding for modernization, the situation will only worsen:

If we do not allocate funds, then in the future the problems will only become bigger and bigger. It's like a snowball that accumulates. In fact, we are now running in circles

- said the Ombudsman

Water supply problems in occupied Donetsk are worsening, water will be supplied once every three days - Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council22.04.25, 13:20 • 6499 views

Let us remind you

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, recently stated that Ukraine has problems with the availability of water resources, especially against the background of the war, when many water supply systems were destroyed. According to her, the Ministry of Environment plans to monitor water resources according to European standards.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomy
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Donetsk
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$93,679.30
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.37
Золото
$3,314.21
Ethereum
$1,775.14