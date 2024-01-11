Lost pair of freeriders rescued in Zakarpattia

A pair of freeride skiers got lost in Zakarpattia region the day before, mountain rescuers found them two and a half hours later - judging by the published photo, already at dusk, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman reportedly rode the ski lift up to the top and began to descend. At some point, they left the marked trail towards the forest.

Later, the couple realized that they were not oriented on the terrain, so they contacted mountain rescuers, providing them with the coordinates of their location.

Two and a half hours later, the rescuers found the tourists, warmed them up with warm tea, and took them to a place of temporary residence.