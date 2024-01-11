Lockheed Martin has delivered two F-16 fighters to Slovakia

The Lockheed Martin military-industrial corporation has delivered 2 of the 14 F-16 supersonic fighters purchased by Slovakia. This is stated on the company's website, UNN reports.

Lockheed Martin is proud to announce the successful delivery of the first two Slovakian F-16 Block 70 fighters the company said in a statement.

It is noted that the integration of this proven platform will allow the Slovak Air Force to effectively defend its borders and cooperate with allies in Europe, NATO and around the world.

Slovakia was supposed to receive the first F-16s in 2022, as previously planned. The delay in the implementation of the contract is explained by the American side by the lack of electronic components at the aircraft manufacturing plants.

The F-16 is operated in 25 countries. The F-16 has logged approximately 19.5 million flight hours and at least 13 million sorties. The latest version to date, the Block 70/72, offers unmatched capabilities and will be used in six countries and growing.