Local air quality deterioration recorded in Kyiv after the Russian attack

In Kyiv, on the morning of June 17, after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, the air quality is mostly within acceptable limits, but local deterioration of air quality is recorded in areas where fires occurred. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

In particular, according to the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration, the air quality indicators in the city are as follows:

right bank - mostly low level of pollution. The air quality index (AQI) ranges from 23 to 33. The radiation background is stable and does not exceed the norm;

left bank - average level of pollution, especially in the Darnytskyi district.

"Here, the air quality index reached 80 points. The main reason is the increase in concentrations of particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 due to fires after shelling," the Ministry of Environment added.

The radiation background in the city, as indicated, is within the norm.

According to the "Kyiv Digital" platform, most districts show satisfactory air quality. The Saveecobot platform also records a predominantly satisfactory level of air quality, with some exceptions.

"The air quality index, calculated using the NowCast (US EPA) formula for the main air pollutant – fine dust fraction of 2.5 microns, in the city of Kyiv as of 11:00 on June 17, 2025, is 47 – this is a good level of air pollution, which has a minimal impact on human health," the Saveecobot post reads.

Let us remind you

On June 17, Kyiv and its surroundings were subjected to strikes by 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles at night. The most destruction was recorded in the Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts.