03:45 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
Lively conversation, warm hugs: a meeting of military personnel and former prisoners of war took place in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

A meeting for military personnel and former prisoners of war was held in Kyiv region, organized by the Kyiv Regional Council and the Human Rights Commissioner. The event at the Rehabilitation Center was supported by MHP, which provides comprehensive assistance to veterans.

Lively conversation, warm hugs: a meeting of military personnel and former prisoners of war took place in Kyiv region

In early August, an informal meeting for those who returned from Russian captivity, as well as for servicemen undergoing rehabilitation, took place in the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

The event was organized by the Kyiv Regional Council and the Representative of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

We want to see the smiles of the military. Because they have gone through extremely difficult stages of their lives, and today we are obliged to create the necessary conditions for them to feel at home, psychologically relax, and have the opportunity to communicate in a warm atmosphere.

- comments acting head of the Kyiv Regional Council Yaroslav Dobrianskyi.

The meeting took place at the Rehabilitation Center at the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital. The organizers assure that this format will become regular, as many military personnel and veterans, including former prisoners, undergo rehabilitation here.

We will hold such events on a regular basis, because, I emphasize, a large number of military personnel and those who returned from Russian captivity are undergoing rehabilitation here.

- adds Dobrianskyi.

Specialists at the Rehabilitation Center pay special attention to an individual approach and creating conditions where military personnel can feel safe.

One of the event's partners was MHP, which has been implementing the "MHP Poruch" program to support military personnel, veterans, and their families since 2023. The assistance covers a wide range of support — from legal consultations to social adaptation.

This is comprehensive support for veterans, members of their families, which includes legal, psychological, social assistance, and their adaptation to social life.

- comments Volodymyr Zabiela, head of MHP's regional development group.

Coordinators of the Center for Interaction with Military and Veterans at MHP work not only with demobilized personnel but also directly on the front lines. This helps to better understand their needs and prepare them for returning to civilian life.

The program is not just a formal approach; we constantly communicate with the military, we visit them at the front, and therefore, it is obvious that it is our duty to make every effort to reintegrate them into peaceful life. Because while they are defending us, we must do everything necessary to make their transition to civilian life as comfortable as possible.

- adds Zabiela.

The Rehabilitation Center is convinced that recovery should be not only physical but also psychological.

Such events that are taking place today are very important. Because the patients of our institution must recover not only physically but also mentally. First of all, they need to distract themselves from the trauma, from the terrible tragedy that happened to them. The healing process is much better when the patient shifts their mental focus to some more positive stories.

- says Daryna Melnyk, chief director of KNP KOR “Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital”.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is aimed at company employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present — currently 13 regions of Ukraine.

The program supports military personnel, veterans, and their families during service and after returning from the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine