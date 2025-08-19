Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned

The implementation of the "Defense of Ukraine" subject program for 10th-11th grade students is currently being analyzed. In particular, it is planned to involve veterans more widely in teaching at the centers. This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, to a journalist from UNN.

We are currently analyzing the program ("Defense of Ukraine" – ed.), because from September 1, the second year of work begins under the updated program, under a new standard, in a new environment, with new teachers. Supervision is taking place, meaning that over the summer we prepared supervisors, people who will analyze what worked and how it worked. - said Lisovyi.

The Minister said that there had been preliminary monitoring visits to the "Defense of Ukraine" centers and to the Ministry of Education and Science, and that the program was being implemented appropriately.

"I am personally satisfied with what we have managed to do, there are certain remarks and shortcomings that we will have to work on, but overall this change has been successful, it achieves its goals. Supervision will allow us to systematically work with teachers, collect all feedback from the regions, develop recommendations. By the end of the experiment in May, we will form all changes and implement them accordingly into the educational program, lists of equipment used in the centers, and teacher training programs," Lisovyi noted.

What changes are planned for the "Defense of Ukraine" program

The Minister of Education and Science announced that changes would be made to the list of equipment.

"Changes will definitely be made to the list of equipment, because we have now understood which of them work best and which are worse. The market has already developed, a lot of new things have appeared, so we understand what we will add to the list of equipment and what we will remove," Lisovyi said.

He also noted that there would be certain changes in the teacher training program.

"We understand what works well and what doesn't. The teacher training program will also include a separate block on involving veterans in teaching at the "Defense of Ukraine" centers – a wider involvement, because today we have veterans who are working. People often do not have pedagogical education, and we want to give them appropriate general skills, so this will be added," Lisovyi explained.

How many "Defense of Ukraine" centers have been created

Lisovyi reported in July of this year that almost 1,000 modern training centers with methodological approaches have been created and are operating, providing knowledge and developing skills.

More than 280,000 high school students are studying under the new program — this is 65% of all 10th-11th grade students.

The minister also reported that more than 4,000 teachers are working under the updated program. Among them, more than 400 veterans share their experience directly in school/inter-school training centers of "Defense of Ukraine" centers.

Lisovyi emphasized that from 2027, the updated "Defense of Ukraine" will become a mandatory subject in every school.

Purpose of the "Defense of Ukraine" subject

The updated draft model curriculum "Defense of Ukraine", developed for 10th-11th grade students, is intended to replace the school subject "Defense of the Fatherland".

As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, the draft model curriculum "Defense of Ukraine" is a key element of the comprehensive update of the subject, aimed at forming national identity and skills for protecting one's own life in young people. The program was developed for 10th-11th grade students.

