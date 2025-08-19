$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 2326 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 30746 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 33787 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 51242 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 71220 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 52518 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 39053 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 42379 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 111489 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51687 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 28729 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 33240 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 43410 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 37612 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 38094 views
Publications
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 2326 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 38740 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 44074 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 111499 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 106542 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oksen Lisovyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 38114 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 32454 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 90984 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 81341 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 113203 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
TikTok
Train
Cruise missile

Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2328 views

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced an analysis of the "Defense of Ukraine" program for grades 10-11. Wider involvement of veterans in teaching and changes in the list of equipment are planned.

Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned

The implementation of the "Defense of Ukraine" subject program for 10th-11th grade students is currently being analyzed. In particular, it is planned to involve veterans more widely in teaching at the centers. This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, to a journalist from UNN.

We are currently analyzing the program ("Defense of Ukraine" – ed.), because from September 1, the second year of work begins under the updated program, under a new standard, in a new environment, with new teachers. Supervision is taking place, meaning that over the summer we prepared supervisors, people who will analyze what worked and how it worked.

- said Lisovyi.

The Minister said that there had been preliminary monitoring visits to the "Defense of Ukraine" centers and to the Ministry of Education and Science, and that the program was being implemented appropriately.

"I am personally satisfied with what we have managed to do, there are certain remarks and shortcomings that we will have to work on, but overall this change has been successful, it achieves its goals. Supervision will allow us to systematically work with teachers, collect all feedback from the regions, develop recommendations. By the end of the experiment in May, we will form all changes and implement them accordingly into the educational program, lists of equipment used in the centers, and teacher training programs," Lisovyi noted.

What changes are planned for the "Defense of Ukraine" program

The Minister of Education and Science announced that changes would be made to the list of equipment.

"Changes will definitely be made to the list of equipment, because we have now understood which of them work best and which are worse. The market has already developed, a lot of new things have appeared, so we understand what we will add to the list of equipment and what we will remove," Lisovyi said.

He also noted that there would be certain changes in the teacher training program.

"We understand what works well and what doesn't. The teacher training program will also include a separate block on involving veterans in teaching at the "Defense of Ukraine" centers – a wider involvement, because today we have veterans who are working. People often do not have pedagogical education, and we want to give them appropriate general skills, so this will be added," Lisovyi explained.

How many "Defense of Ukraine" centers have been created

Lisovyi reported in July of this year that almost 1,000 modern training centers with methodological approaches have been created and are operating, providing knowledge and developing skills.

More than 280,000 high school students are studying under the new program — this is 65% of all 10th-11th grade students.

The minister also reported that more than 4,000 teachers are working under the updated program. Among them, more than 400 veterans share their experience directly in school/inter-school training centers of "Defense of Ukraine" centers.

Lisovyi emphasized that from 2027, the updated "Defense of Ukraine" will become a mandatory subject in every school.

Purpose of the "Defense of Ukraine" subject

The updated draft model curriculum "Defense of Ukraine", developed for 10th-11th grade students, is intended to replace the school subject "Defense of the Fatherland".

As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, the draft model curriculum "Defense of Ukraine" is a key element of the comprehensive update of the subject, aimed at forming national identity and skills for protecting one's own life in young people. The program was developed for 10th-11th grade students.

Drone simulators, training ranges: the government has allocated UAH 1.74 billion for Defense of Ukraine lessons27.12.23, 20:43 • 30771 view

Anna Murashko

SocietyPublicationsEducation
Education
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine