Light rains with snow: forecasters gave a forecast for February 2

On Sunday, February 2, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearing, in some places light sleet and rain. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

Cloudy with clearings. In the afternoon in the western and southwestern regions there will be light sleet and rain, sometimes ice on the roads; in the rest of the country without significant precipitation.

The wind will be mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature will be 0-5° C in the daytime, 3-8° C in the south; in the Carpathians, it will be around 0° during the day.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

Cloudy with clearings, no significant precipitation. West wind, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature in the region will be 0-5°C during the day; in Kyiv, 2-4°C during the day.

