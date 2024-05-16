ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Light rains in the southeast and up to 20° C: forecast for today

Light rains in the southeast and up to 20° C: forecast for today

On May 16, there will be light short-term rains in the southeast of Ukraine, while the rest of the country will be dry, with temperatures of 1-9°C at night and 13-20°C during the day.

In Ukraine today, there will be light short-term rains in the southeast, in the rest of the country it will be dry, the temperature at night will be from frost to 9°C, during the day 13-20°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN .

Details

According to the weather forecast, on May 16, there will be light short-term rains in the southeastern part of the country, and no precipitation in the rest of the country. Northeast and east wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 4-9°C at night, 1-6°C in most western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, with frosts of 0-5°C on the soil surface; 13-18°C during the day, up to 20°C in Transcarpathia.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-6° Celsius (0-5° frost on the soil surface), during the day 13-18° Celsius; in Kyiv at night 4-6° Celsius, during the day 15-17°.

