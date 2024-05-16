Light rains in the southeast and up to 20° C: forecast for today

In Ukraine today, there will be light short-term rains in the southeast, in the rest of the country it will be dry, the temperature at night will be from frost to 9°C, during the day 13-20°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN .

Details

According to the weather forecast, on May 16, there will be light short-term rains in the southeastern part of the country, and no precipitation in the rest of the country. Northeast and east wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 4-9°C at night, 1-6°C in most western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, with frosts of 0-5°C on the soil surface; 13-18°C during the day, up to 20°C in Transcarpathia.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-6° Celsius (0-5° frost on the soil surface), during the day 13-18° Celsius; in Kyiv at night 4-6° Celsius, during the day 15-17°.