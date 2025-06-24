Okhmatdyt is recovering after the Russian missile strike: the Ministry of Health revealed the details

In Ukraine, work continues to restore the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital after a Russian missile attack. Repair crews are working in the modern building of the institution, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Health informed that the dismantling of internal structures has already been carried out on the second, third, and sixth floors of the damaged building. On the third floor, new ceilings have been installed in the wards and corridors, and the sealing of joints between the walls and the ceiling is ongoing – to maintain sterility.

The ministry added that facade works are being carried out simultaneously. In sections B and B, the dismantling of the cladding is underway, and in block D, 60% of the tiles have already been dismantled. New facade tiles have already been delivered to the hospital, and materials for internal works on the lower floors have also been ordered.

Financing is provided by the charitable foundation "Okhmatdyt – Healthy Childhood".

Additionally

The Ministry of Health clarified that the major overhaul covers five main buildings of the hospital. These include the modern treatment and diagnostic building, the toxicology building, which is an architectural monument, the administrative building, the surgical building, and the transformer substation. All facilities are being restored taking into account their specifics – some of them require restoration solutions, others – stabilization of structures and new equipment.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of May 2025, funds have been accumulated from various sources: over UAH 337 million was received into the hospital's account, including USD 1 million from the Lithuanian government; almost UAH 379 million – through the "Okhmatdyt – Healthy Childhood" charitable foundation; UAH 320 million – collected through the United24 platform in partnership with Monobank; UAH 300 million – from the state budget of Ukraine; another USD 11.2 million will be provided by The Howard G. Buffett Foundation in the form of medical equipment; UAH 80 million – collected by the "Tabletochki" foundation.

The agency assured that the recovery process is carried out in compliance with the principles of transparency and accountability. A special Recovery Council has been established, which approves key decisions and monitors their implementation.

"All purchases are made exclusively through Prozorro, including those funded by donors," the Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry added that information on expenditures, contractors, and funding sources is published in hospital reports, on the United24 and Prozorro platforms, as well as in reports from charitable foundations. This, according to the Ministry of Health, "guarantees full transparency of the recovery process and strengthens the trust of society and donors."

We will remind you

As reported by UNN, on July 8, 2024, "Okhmatdyt" was hit by a missile strike, as a result of which five buildings were damaged. Equipment worth over UAH 338 million was destroyed, two people died, and 627 children were evacuated.

Despite extensive damage, the hospital did not cease operations: over 500 children are treated there daily, and doctors perform more than 40 surgeries every day. Since the shelling, about 5,000 children have already received assistance, and over 3,000 surgical interventions have been performed.