Legion "Svoboda Rossii" threatens to retaliate for every Russian attack on Kharkiv

For each strike of the Russian army on Kharkiv, the fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion will pay back the terrorists in a multiple amount. This was reported by the press service of the legion in the social network Telegram, reports UNN.

We know the road from Kharkiv to the border with the Belgorod region. At night, we wake up and use the bumps on the road and the rustling of the leaves to determine our location. While defending Ukraine and fighting in the Kharkiv region, this region has become our second home. That is why we cannot watch the occupying Putin's army wipe out the settlements of Kharkiv region and the regional center itself - the Legion said in a statement.

According to the report, the Legion has enough resources to adequately respond to Russian missile attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

"Each of your strikes on Kharkiv will have consequences in a multiplied way from now on," the Freedom of Russia fighters said.

Legin notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned Belgorod and the region into a military zone. The Freedom of Russia fighters plan to correct this and demilitarize the entire border region of the Belgorod region so that civilians can sleep in peace.

"The longer the war lasts, the more strikes fall on peaceful, sleeping Kharkiv, the faster and deeper the war will move to the territory of Russia," the legion summarized.

