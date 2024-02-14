Legion "Svoboda Rossii" threatens to retaliate for every Russian attack on Kharkiv

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70201 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117758 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122648 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164624 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267477 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176832 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166835 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148605 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237598 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100386 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64248 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36119 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32754 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46154 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267479 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237599 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248385 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234537 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117760 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100348 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100784 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117276 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117919 views
Legion "Svoboda Rossii" threatens to retaliate for every Russian attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28226 views

Legion "Freedom of Russia" threatens to respond to Russian attacks on Kharkiv by striking targets in Russia.

For each strike of the Russian army on Kharkiv, the fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion will  pay back the terrorists in a multiple amount. This was reported by the press service of the legion in the social network Telegram, reports UNN

 We know the road from Kharkiv to the border with the Belgorod region. At night, we wake up and use the bumps on the road and the rustling of the leaves to determine our location. While defending Ukraine and fighting in the Kharkiv region, this region has become our second home. That is why we cannot watch the occupying Putin's army wipe out the settlements of Kharkiv region and the regional center itself

- the Legion said in a statement. 

According to the report, the Legion has enough resources to adequately respond to Russian missile attacks on civilians  in Ukraine. 

"Each of your strikes on Kharkiv will have consequences in a multiplied way from now on," the Freedom of Russia fighters said. 

Legin notes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned Belgorod and the region into a military zone.  The Freedom of Russia fighters plan to correct this and demilitarize the entire border region of the Belgorod region so that civilians can sleep in peace. 

"The longer the war lasts, the more strikes fall on peaceful, sleeping Kharkiv, the faster and deeper the war will move to the territory of Russia," the legion summarized. 

Occupants shelled more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight: an elderly woman was killed and one wounded14.02.24, 08:37 • 28111 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

