Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
01:32 PM
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
12:49 PM
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
11:55 AM
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
July 9, 07:10 AM
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
July 9, 05:26 AM
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Leading IT companies united to create an AI ecosystem in Ukraine: what was decided at the first strategic session

Kyiv • UNN

 31 views

At the first strategic session, regulation, education, and AI integration into key economic sectors were discussed.

Leading IT companies united to create an AI ecosystem in Ukraine: what was decided at the first strategic session

On July 1, the first strategic session of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association took place — a new expert platform that unites industry leaders for the development of artificial intelligence in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Among the participants are more than 15 representatives of leading companies, including AgriChain, KNESS, UCLOUD, GigaCloud, N-iX, Sigma Software, IT-Enterprise, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, as well as the co-initiator of the AI Committee Favbet Tech.

During the strategic session, the following topics were addressed: GR and legal regulation — legislative barriers and AI standards were discussed; education and talent development in the field of AI.

Also, one of the topics was the Integration of AI into priority areas of the IT industry — participants analyzed how artificial intelligence transforms related sectors of the economy, opens up new business opportunities, and stimulates innovation.

"The AI Committee is both an expert platform and a tool that should influence policy formation and the development of the technological environment in the country," said Maria Shevchuk, Executive Director of the IT Ukraine Association.

Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech and one of the initiators of the AI Committee, noted: "The goal of the committee is to rethink approaches to industry development and create conditions for the formation of a competitive AI ecosystem in Ukraine. The first strategic session marked the beginning of this process."

The Association reported that such sessions will be regular and will involve even more companies. In addition to AI, IT Ukraine currently has four other industry committees — EdTech, FinTech, CyberTech, and AgriTech. FAVBET Tech joined IT Ukraine in the summer of 2022 and has since been a constant partner of the Association's industry initiatives and events.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

