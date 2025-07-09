Leading IT companies united to create an AI ecosystem in Ukraine: what was decided at the first strategic session

On July 1, the first strategic session of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association took place — a new expert platform that unites industry leaders for the development of artificial intelligence in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Among the participants are more than 15 representatives of leading companies, including AgriChain, KNESS, UCLOUD, GigaCloud, N-iX, Sigma Software, IT-Enterprise, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, as well as the co-initiator of the AI Committee Favbet Tech.

During the strategic session, the following topics were addressed: GR and legal regulation — legislative barriers and AI standards were discussed; education and talent development in the field of AI.

Also, one of the topics was the Integration of AI into priority areas of the IT industry — participants analyzed how artificial intelligence transforms related sectors of the economy, opens up new business opportunities, and stimulates innovation.

"The AI Committee is both an expert platform and a tool that should influence policy formation and the development of the technological environment in the country," said Maria Shevchuk, Executive Director of the IT Ukraine Association.

Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech and one of the initiators of the AI Committee, noted: "The goal of the committee is to rethink approaches to industry development and create conditions for the formation of a competitive AI ecosystem in Ukraine. The first strategic session marked the beginning of this process."

The Association reported that such sessions will be regular and will involve even more companies. In addition to AI, IT Ukraine currently has four other industry committees — EdTech, FinTech, CyberTech, and AgriTech. FAVBET Tech joined IT Ukraine in the summer of 2022 and has since been a constant partner of the Association's industry initiatives and events.