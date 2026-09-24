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Leaders of leading AI companies warned the UN about the risks of artificial intelligence to humanity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The heads of OpenAI, Anthropic, and Hugging Face called on the UN to strengthen oversight and AI safety standards. They warned of global risks.

Leaders of leading AI companies warned the UN about the risks of artificial intelligence to humanity
Photo: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Artificial intelligence (AI) "could pose a threat to all of humanity" without appropriate measures being taken. The heads of the largest AI companies issued this warning before the UN Security Council on Wednesday, September 23. DW reports, according to UNN.

Extraordinary caution is needed now

- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in New York at the Council's emergency meeting.

According to him, systems could develop faster than institutions or lead to power being concentrated in the hands of too narrow a circle of people. "The industry must not expose itself to excessive technological risks simply because the benefits are too significant and serious to slow down the pace," Altman said.

The head of OpenAI also called on governments to cooperate with one another and with industry representatives when making decisions that will shape the technological future.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, for his part, emphasized the need for "even stricter safety standards." "We will slow the pace of development as much as necessary to ensure that every subsequent AI technology we release is truly safe," he said.

I even believe that, if improperly governed, AI could pose a threat to all of humanity

- the head of Anthropic noted.

Hugging Face CEO Clément Delang, whose company recently became the target of a cyberattack by OpenAI's autonomous software, in turn noted that his company had also used the technology to fend off attacks.

The world needs open-source AI more than ever to protect itself

- Delang emphasized.

As a reminder

UN leaders are calling for stronger oversight of AI and the creation of global safeguards. Trump opposes regulation and supports the term "superintelligence."

Trump wants to rename artificial intelligence as "superintelligence"22.09.26, 19:15 • 4712 views

Olga Rozgon

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