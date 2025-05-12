Leader of Russian spy network in Britain sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison

$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Leader of Russian spy network in Britain sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Orlin Russev was found guilty of spying for the Russian Federation and sentenced to 10 years and 8 months. The network's activities posed a serious threat to Britain's national security.

Leader of Russian spy network in Britain sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison

The leader of the Russian spy network operating in Great Britain, who, according to the prosecutor's office, was conducting surveillance in the interests of the Kremlin, was sentenced on Monday by a London court to almost 11 years in prison, and his five accomplices - to a total of about 40 years. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the convicted 47-year-old Orlin Russev received 10 years and 8 months in prison. In court, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage for Russia.

Three of the group were found guilty in March after a trial, while Russev, his deputy Bizer Dzhambazov (44 years old) and a third man, Ivan Stoyanov (33 years old), pleaded guilty last year.

Dzhambazov received 10 years and 2 months in prison, his former partner Katrin Ivanova (33 years old) - 9 years and 8 months.

Vanya Gaberova (30 years old) was sentenced to 8 years in prison, of which 1 year and 3 months, which she has already spent in custody, will be deducted.

Her former partner Tihomir Ivanchev (39 years old) received 8 years, and Stoyanov - 6 years and 4 months, minus the time already spent in custody.

"Spies" spotted: Hungary announces expulsion of two individuals working "under diplomatic cover" at Ukrainian Embassy09.05.25, 16:21 • 5713 views

Russev's guilt was proven after the police found thousands of messages between him and fugitive Jan Marsalek - the former top manager of Wirecard, who coordinated the actions of a group of Bulgarian citizens from abroad.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard stated that Russev's activities posed a serious threat to the national security of Great Britain.

Prosecutors said the group did not work directly for Russian intelligence and was primarily motivated by money.

The Russian Embassy in London did not comment on the case, although the Kremlin has always denied such espionage allegations.

Reference

Relations between Great Britain and Russia have deteriorated sharply to the level of the Cold War after the start of the war in Ukraine; Britain accuses Russia of trying to sow "chaos" in Europe.

Marsalek's lawyer in Germany – where he is wanted as the former chief operating officer of the bankrupt payment company Wirecard – previously declined to comment.

His whereabouts are unknown, but he is believed to be in Russia.

Industrial-scale espionage

Prosecutors said the spy network's activities posed a serious threat to Britain's national security, while police said the group operated on an "almost industrial scale".

One of their operations was a plan to intercept mobile communication signals at Patch Barracks, an American military base near Stuttgart, where Ukrainian troops were believed to be training in the use of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles.

The main focus of the case was on thousands of messages between Marsalek and Russev, which contained unfinished plans and jokes about Russian operations on British territory, including the 2018 poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal.

Britain changes rules over Russian spy ship in its waters24.01.25, 04:59 • 35309 views

In July 2022, Marsalek sent Russev a selfie in which he was wearing full military gear with the "Z" logo — a symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The pair repeatedly mentioned the GRU (Russian military intelligence) and other special services, discussed the supply of drones to Russia and weapons to Cameroon, and admired Elon Musk.

Marsalek and Russev also discussed organizing an air evacuation from Kabul in 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Recall

As UNN wrote earlier, a group of Bulgarians led surveillance of the American military base in Germany, where Ukrainian troops were trained. It was one of six espionage operations they carried out for Russia.

They acted under the leadership of Russev, who himself received instructions from Marsalek, who used the fictitious name Rupert Tich.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
Elon Musk
United Kingdom
Ukraine
