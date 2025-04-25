Lawsuit on wiretapping of lawyers: National Association of Lawyers stated that NABU and SAP could have commissioned an article in "Mirror of the Week"

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 10695 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 17628 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 24140 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 31389 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64800 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 54923 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89202 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 85727 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 97618 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 181077 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3m/s
32%
744 mm
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 42900 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37132 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

07:41 AM • 15501 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

08:04 AM • 20096 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 7958 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64800 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 122744 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 288532 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 178343 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 223394 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37153 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37129 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 44568 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76085 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105322 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Lawsuit on wiretapping of lawyers: National Association of Lawyers stated that NABU and SAP could have commissioned an article in "Mirror of the Week"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

The National Association of Lawyers stated about pressure from NABU and SAP due to an article in "Mirror of the Week". It contains false information and manipulations that undermine the authority of the legal profession.

Lawsuit on wiretapping of lawyers: National Association of Lawyers stated that NABU and SAP could have commissioned an article in "Mirror of the Week"

Publications of "Mirror Weekly" about "hacker lawyers" contain false information, distortions and manipulations that undermine the authority of the institution of advocacy. The National Association of Lawyers of Ukraine stated about pressure on it and a заказnu campaign in the media from the NABU and SAP.

"These publications contain false and distorted (and therefore manipulative) information about the role of the UNBA in protecting lawyers. The dissemination of such materials damages the reputation and undermines the authority of the legal profession in the eyes of society. In addition, the very fact of placing the article and its systematic promotion by individual news contains signs of illegal pressure on the constitutional institution," the statement of the Committee for the Protection of Lawyers' Rights and Guarantees of Advocacy of the UNBA reads.

The UNBA stressed that this is a заказnu media attack by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The UNBA Committee condemns such methods of pressure, therefore appeals to the media and other resources with a demand to immediately stop the dissemination of false information. It appeals to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the "Mirror of the Week" publication with a request to provide public information about the existence of contractual relations of a commercial nature and the availability of documents on relevant financial calculations

- lawyers reported.

Also, the UNBA Committee did not rule out an appeal with a statement to law enforcement agencies about the commission of a crime by a group of persons involved in discrediting the institution of advocacy.

The Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Lawyers' Rights of the UNBA, Yevheniy Solodko, on his Facebook page wrote that the media hate regarding advocacy is intended to divert attention from the illegal actions of the NABU.

The NABU deliberately stuck its nose into the lawyer's secret, clearly knowing that they were wiretapping lawyers, violated the guarantees of our professional activity. Did the undeclared cryptocurrency in the accounts of some detectives give them such courage, or did detective Arshavin run abroad? It is unacceptable to undermine the independence of the legal profession through media manipulations and the dissemination of false information

- he stressed.

As reported, the Office of the Prosecutor General opened criminal proceedings due to illegal entry into the premises of lawyers, wiretapping and abuse of office by employees of the NABU and SAP.

Earlier, the media reported about the detention at a checkpoint by NABU detectives with armed special forces of two young children of lawyer Borzykh – 8-year-old and 5-year-old daughters, who were traveling with their father to school and kindergarten. The detectives forbade calling a lawyer, citing the "order" of the leadership. For almost two hours, the children remained blocked in the car, without communication with their mother. Everything happened in the presence of the police, who confirmed the fact of the children's detention.

Famous lawyer Oleg Shram commented on the case of lawyers, noting that the actions of the NABU go beyond the competence of the Bureau, as they are not corrupt and not subject to investigation by them, and criminal liability awaits the representatives of the NABU.

Recently, law enforcement officers detained a representative of the NABU for the manufacture and sale of drugs. The criminal group he led cooked and sold amphetamine, and also engaged in smuggling of the precursor for drugs phenylnitropropene. The monthly income of the group is estimated at over 50 million hryvnias.

In addition, a journalistic investigation by "Ukrainian News" found that almost two dozen NABU employees were involved in a high-profile corruption scandal – their cryptocurrency declarations contain unreliable or fake data. Journalists suggested that NABU employees are engaged in fraud, hiding corruption millions in crypto wallets.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Facebook
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$94,523.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.23
Золото
$3,303.66
Ethereum
$1,787.63