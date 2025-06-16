Latvian special services detained ex-deputy Roslikov for pro-Russian statements - media

Former Saeima deputy and elected Riga City Council member Alexei Roslikov has been detained by the Latvian State Security Service (VDD). This was reported by UNN referring to Latvian Public Media (LSM).

A criminal case has been opened against the leader of the party "For Stability!" on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state of Russia and inciting national hatred.

On Monday, June 16, the VDD conducted searches and interrogations at four facilities related to Roslikov, including his own homes and offices – confirmed the head of the "For Stability!" faction, Svetlana Chulkova.

Roslikov has been granted the status of suspect, and measures have been applied to him without pre-trial detention, but he is prohibited from leaving the country.

On June 5, Roslikov was expelled from the Saeima hall for speaking in Russian and shouting "We are more, our language is Russian!". This incident caused a wide resonance in Latvian society.

According to Latvian law, civil servants can receive up to 20 years for facilitating the actions of a foreign state against Latvia.

Roslikov lost his mandate as a Saeima deputy after being elected to the Riga City Council on June 5. According to the procedure, he is no longer subject to parliamentary ethics.

