Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Latvia urged residents to refrain from traveling to Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The State Security Service of Latvia urges to refrain from traveling to the Russian Federation and Belarus due to high recruitment risks. Citizens who cannot avoid traveling are advised to use special security measures with electronic devices.

Latvia urged residents to refrain from traveling to Russia and Belarus

The State Security Service of Latvia has urged citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia and Belarus during the summer holidays due to high risks associated with intelligence activities, recruitment, and provocations. This information is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Delfi.

Details

According to the agency, Russian and Belarusian special services actively exploit opportunities to interrogate and recruit foreigners on their territory, where they have "wide freedom of action." They use aggressive and illegal methods of pressure to coerce cooperation.

The Service emphasizes that the capabilities of Latvian institutions to help their citizens who find themselves in difficult situations in these countries are extremely limited

- reads the post.

High-risk groups for potential recruitment include:

  • officials of state and local authorities;
    • law enforcement officers and employees who have access to information related to the National Armed Forces or NATO forces;
      • representatives of strategically important enterprises, as well as those involved in providing assistance to Ukraine.

        In addition, Russian special services consider Latvian citizens who need to regularly travel to Russia—due to work, family ties, property, and other circumstances—as convenient targets. These connections can be used as a means of pressure

        - reports the State Security Service of Latvia.

        If travel cannot be avoided, the service recommends not taking a mobile phone, especially if it contains work or confidential information, as data may be copied or the device infected with spyware at checkpoints.

        They also advise using a simple phone with a prepaid SIM card that can be easily discarded upon return, and not taking a laptop, USB drives, etc.

        Recall

        The Saeima of Latvia adopted a law that prohibits citizens of Russia and Belarus, as well as associated companies, from purchasing real estate in the country. The decision, which will come into effect after being signed by the president, aims to enhance national security.

        Tourist or spy: in Latvia, citizens are advised to be vigilant about untidily dressed people with backpacks16.05.25, 16:10 • 2553 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        Vita Zelenetska

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Belarus
        Latvia
        NATO
        Ukraine
