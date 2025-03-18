Latvia plans to partially close border crossing points with Russia and Belarus
The Latvian State Border Guard has initiated the partial closure of checkpoints on the borders with Belarus and Russia due to the increased flow of migrants. The restrictions may last up to six months.
Latvia may partially close three border checkpoints due to the influx of migrants. This is reported by LSM, according to UNN.
The State Border Guard Service has made such a proposal, initiating the partial closure of the "Paternieki" checkpoint on the border with Belarus, as well as "Terehovo" and "Grebņevo" on the border with Russia.
According to preliminary data, the restrictions may be in effect for about six months. If the situation on the border worsens, the government may consider completely closing the checkpoints.
It is expected that the decision will allow these checkpoints to be crossed exclusively by motor transport, and the movement of pedestrians and cyclists will be temporarily prohibited. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing a relevant draft for government consideration, which may take place in the near future.
According to representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, such measures are being introduced in the context of growing hybrid threats. The authorities are analyzing the experience of other European countries, such as Finland and Poland, which have already faced similar challenges on their borders.
