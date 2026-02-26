$43.240.02
UNN Lite
The Diplomat

Latvia becomes the first country in the world to recognize Ukrainian electronic signatures - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Ukraine and Latvia have agreed on mutual recognition of electronic signatures, which gives Ukrainian qualified electronic signatures (QES) legal force in Latvia. This simplifies interaction for Ukrainians and businesses, allowing them to use Diia.Signature-EU for digital services.

Latvia becomes the first country in the world to recognize Ukrainian electronic signatures - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine and Latvia have agreed on mutual recognition of electronic signatures. Now Ukrainian QES have the same legal force in Latvia as handwritten signatures. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Latvia is currently the first country in the world to legally recognize Ukrainian electronic signatures, equating them to handwritten ones. This will significantly facilitate communication and cooperation between Ukrainian citizens in Latvia (currently over 31,000), as well as between Latvian and Ukrainian businesses, state and local authorities. We appreciate Ukraine's achievements in digitalization and the implementation of solutions that meet EU standards – this is an important step towards Ukraine's digital integration into Europe, and we are grateful to our Ukrainian colleagues for their close cooperation, as well as to our colleagues from LVRTC for the prompt implementation of the e-signature solution.

Gatis Ozols, Deputy State Secretary for Digital Transformation at VARAM.

What this gives to people and businesses

From now on, citizens of Ukraine and representatives of Ukrainian companies can use Latvia's digital services as easily and without unnecessary bureaucracy as in Ukraine. No more personal visits or paperwork to:

  • interact with banks: sign electronic documents (contracts, acts, invoices) with full legal force;
    • apply for state and municipal services in Latvia;
      • do business: sign contracts with Latvian partners online.

        The recognition of our e-signatures in Latvia is a joint case of the highest digital trust. This is not just a technical solution, but a real digital barrier-free environment thanks to the successful cooperation of two countries. An example of how digitalization truly integrates Ukraine into the European space, creating new opportunities and a comfortable life for every Ukrainian. We are building a common digital space with Europe, where borders do not hinder work and development,"Zoryana Stetsyuk, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation.

        How it works

        To interact with Latvian institutions and businesses, you can use Diia.Signature-EU or other e-signatures from Ukrainian centers with conformity assessment to EU standards. This became possible thanks to amendments to the Latvian Law "On Electronic Documents", which came into force this year.

        It should be recalled that Ukraine recognized European QES back in 2023. Latvia made a similar reciprocal step, creating a unique case of complete digital trust at the international level.

        Olga Rozgon

