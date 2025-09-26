Later than usual: meteorological autumn has arrived in Kyiv

Meteorological autumn arrived in Kyiv a week late, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"On September 24, meteorological autumn arrived in the capital, which began a week later than the climatic norm," the report says.

It, as indicated, is characterized by a stable transition of the average daily air temperature below +15 degrees.

The earliest meteorological autumn arrived in Kyiv in 1993 - August 25, and the latest - October 15 in 2020.

Addition

This year's meteorological summer, which began on May 21, ended on September 23 and lasted a total of 126 days. The longest summer was in 2012 - 166 days, and the shortest in 1990 - 88 days.